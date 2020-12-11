Pet of the Week: Jester & Kernel

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 days ago

The featured cat of the week is Kernel, a striking boy with a triumphant story.

Social support needed to quit.

One local cat and dog are looking for their forever homes this our featured dog this week is jester, a pit bull terrier mix.

This handsome brindle-boy has no clue that he's big he just wants to be your lapdog.

Jester is friendly and affectionate and a very smart boy.

He already know some commands, loves to play ball, and will happily sit for you and a tasty little treat.

Being treat-motivated, it will be pretty easy to continue his training.

At 2 years old, he needs plenty of exercise, but that could be loads of fun for the right person or family.

After all that, he'll be ready to cuddle up with you for a good movie.

If you'd like to include some loving new adventures in your life, maybe jester is the right match for you!?!

If you are interested, please call jcas, 541-774-6654, to make apnt isn't this much fun worth it???

The featured cat of the week is kernel, a striking boy with a triumphant story.

Kernel is a 2 year old, black and white domestic shorthair cat who is looking for a human who is very cat-savvy with a big heart and loads of patience to help him start a new life.

Kernel is a firestorm survivor with a few visible healed head injuries making him a little sensitive to being touched in that area.

Not to worry though, he's really come out of his shell lately and is showing his personality.

He loves attention and will roll over to show you his yummy tummy!

He's really wanting affection and the security of a peaceful home to help him have a wonderful new life, and he wants you to know that he's worth it.

If your heart and home have room for this sweet boy, please call the jcas shelter to meet him.

Of course, like so many local organizations and businesses, your jackson county animal shelter is busy with the work of rebuilding after the firestorm, so we want to thank our local community for their support.

If you have a little extra to share money, time or supplies please go to the website of friends of the animal shelter, fotas.org, to find out how to help.

One of the most urgent needs is for help in continuing to rebuild our play yards.

These areas are critically necessary to help our dogs have the socialization and exercise they so desperately need.

Every dog is well cared-for, but shelter kennel environment is foreign to them and they need regular daily breaks.

We are replacing facilities and equipment as fast as funds allow.

Check out the site for more information.

All our 2 and 4 legged folks wish you all a very happy holiday season!

If you are interested in adopting jester or kernel or any of the other kernel or any jester or adopting interested in if you are interested in adopting jester or kernel or any of the other animals at the shelter--- or you want to help in any way you can to rebuild the shelter's play yards--- you can find