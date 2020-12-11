Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:50s - Published 2 days ago

Ashley Green, Brendan Penny Detail 'A Little Christmas Charm'

"Twilight" alum Ashley Greene is taking on a holiday movie for the second year in a row with "A Little Christmas Star".

Greene and her co-star Brendan Penny tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about their feel-good film which follows a jewellery designer who teams up with an investigative reporter in hopes of finding the owner of a lost char bracelet.

"A Little Christmas Charm" airs Sunday, Dec.

13 at 9:00 p.m.

ET/PT on W Network.