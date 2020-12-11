Itawamba County fire departments providing Wi-Fi to students
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
The locations are now places for students to use Wi-Fi to do their school lessons.
In itawamba county for more than just being ready to rush out to fires.
They're now places for students to get drive up wi-fi to do those online lessons because of the pandemic.
Those fire departments offering it are bounds, cardsville, dorsey- friendship, fulton, mantachie, ryans well, tremont and tilden/new salem.
School campuses in itawamba county also offer drive-up wi-fi as well.