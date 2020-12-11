Global  
 

Huntsville Hospital's coronavirus hospitalizations increase after the holiday

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Huntsville Hospital's coronavirus hospitalizations increase after the holidayHuntsville Hospital's coronavirus hospitalizations increase after the holiday

Comes two weeks since thanksgiving and black friday.

Waay's bridget divers spoke with a huntsville hospital doctor about the increase today..

Bridget.

Dan, najahe, a lot of the patients huntsville hospital are treating arrived through the emergency room.

Many of the covid-19 patients arrived at the e-r with severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath.

The medical director at the e-r says the cases they're seeing involve people who got together for thanksgiving.

"right now we're sort of seeing the after thanksgiving gangs, the ones that got together and may not have had any symptoms but then they go home and yes you have it.

And we are seeing the down side of that."

Dr. squyres urges people to avoid travel, keep their groups small, and not be around people they do not know for the next several weeks to stop the spread of the virus during the holiday season.

Live in hunstville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

Thanks grace.

Doctors say if everyone follows coronavirus guidelines, we can beat the




