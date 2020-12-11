Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published 3 minutes ago

Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Anti-Transgender Legislation Aimed at Athletes

On Thursday, Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Act” bill.

It is co-sponsored by Republican Rep.

Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

The bill seeks to limit protections extended under Title IX to “biological sex as determined at birth by a physician.”.

This would effectively end protections of transgender and gender-nonconforming athletes in federally-funded schools.

Rep.

Gabbard said that states have so far been “misinterpreting” Title IX provisions and causing “undue hardship” for female athletes.

Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes …, Tulsi Gabbard, via 'Newsweek'.

She added that it was “critical” that Title IX allowed women to compete on a “level playing field.”.

Rep.

Mullin also released a statement, saying that “allowing biological males” to compete “diminishes” equality.

Rep.

Gabbard did not run for reelection and will officially end her term in the House of Representative in January 2021.