Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie.

Disney made the announcement as part of its 2020 Investor Day.

The first film in the franchise, 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' debuted in 1981.

In February, Ford told Ellen DeGeneres that a new 'Indiana Jones' movie was in the works.

It's going to be fun.

I am excited.

They're great fun to make, Harrison Ford, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The film is currently in pre-production