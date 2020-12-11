Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie.

Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie.

Disney made the announcement as part of its 2020 Investor Day.

The first film in the franchise, 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' debuted in 1981.

In February, Ford told Ellen DeGeneres that a new 'Indiana Jones' movie was in the works.

It's going to be fun.

I am excited.

They're great fun to make, Harrison Ford, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The film is currently in pre-production


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford To Return As Indiana Jones [Video]

Harrison Ford To Return As Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford will be returning for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. In a tweet, Disney said Friday the movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery [Video]

Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery, after the 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Harrison Ford Tells Leaders "The Climate Crisis Is Real" [Video]

Harrison Ford Tells Leaders "The Climate Crisis Is Real"

Harrison Ford blasted world leaders for failing to take action against climate change. The actor who played Han Solo and Indiana Jones told leaders; “The climate crisis is real". He went on to say..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published