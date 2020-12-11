Sweet House Bakery to open full-time in January 2021

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Sweet House Bakery in Rochester will open full-time in January 2021.

In a time where many businesses are shutting their doors ?

"* one local dig is actually expanding.

A local shop serves pastries and coffee in the morning and pizza for lunch and dinner... for now.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live at the business to tell us what changes will be made once the new year hits ... mary?

Annalise ?

"* pasquale's neighborhood pizza and sweet house bakery partnered to open a location here ?

"* across from mayo clinic's saint mary's hospital.

That will change in a few weeks.

Sweet house bakery will take over the location full time.

On december 24th, the shop will close for renovations and reopen again mid?

"* january asa full time bakery.

The bakery owner has been coming in at eleven the night before her shift to try to get everything done ... she says they have been very busy for the holidays, despite the pandemic.

She is looking forward to it was scary opening up mid?

"* pandemic and i wasn't sure what to expect.

But it has been nothing but wonderful for us.

So i am so excited to see what this business will be like after the pandemic.

The owner says she has about thirty four hundred hot chocolate bombs ordered for the holidays so far ... and about twelve hundred sugar cookies.

Live in thanks, mary.

The bakery's hours new hours will be six a?

"*m until two p?

"*m tuesday through thursday and six