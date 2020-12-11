22nd district counties to continue counting

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

All eight counties in the 22nd Congressional District have set tentative dates to continue canvassing ballots.

Congressional district race.

The state supreme court judge ordered all boards of elections in the district to continue counting ballots, fix errors and recanvas if necessary.

As it stands today, claudia tenney leads anthony brindisi by 12 votes.

This is the proposed schedule that still needs approval.

On monday.... herkimer, madison and oswego counties should begin.

Tuesday... broome and tioga.

Wednesday.... oneida, cortland and chenango.

The next court appearance is a week from today.

