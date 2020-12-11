HSL Hidden Trove

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

Georgetown and i'm here with stephanie holbrook.

She is the owner of the cutest shop called the hidden trove.

Stephanie, thanks for having us today.

Stephanie holbrook: thank you.

Lyssa-host: now let's talk about your shop.

Tell me exactly what it is that you have here and what you do.

Stephanie holbrook: okay.

Well, i have a little bit of everything.

My daughter, lauren parker, makes backwoods jewelry.

Lyssa-host: so cute.

Stephanie holbrook: so everything is handcrafted.

She uses all natural gemstones, all kinds of metals.

Also carrie lane made designs.

That happens to be my niece that makes all those products, the bags, the macrame.

She does hand painted bags, pillows, all kinds of things like that.

Lyssa-host: wonderful.

Stephanie holbrook: i carry a lot of local things.

I try to incorporate as many people locally for candles, soap.

Lyssa-host: you have honey here too.

Stephanie holbrook: i have our own holbrook honey, comes from our farm.

Lyssa-host: yeah.

And you have tons of christmas decor as well.

Stephanie holbrook: i have a lot of christmas.

Lyssa-host: how do people find you?

Stephanie holbrook: i am on facebook and instagram.

Lyssa-host: okay.

Stephanie holbrook: you can look me up.

We are at 127 north court street, directly behind the courthouse and broussard's.

Lyssa-host: that's right.

Well, thank you so much for having us.

Stephanie holbrook: yeah.

Thank you.

Lyssa-host: we have shopping