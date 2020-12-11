Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 days ago

Hundreds of children will have christmas presents under the tree this year... thanks to an annual event put on by the nest.

the reindeer express event usually takes place at the nest... allowing parents to pick presents in person.

But the pandemic prevented that this year so parents picked out items ahead of time and drove up to the crestwood christian church to pick them up.

Director of philanthropy joellen wilhoite says the turnout is great every year.

joellen wilhoite director of philanthropy for the nest "ther items are the difference between not being able to provide something special for the family on christmas morning and we know how important that is to wake up that morning and have a gift."

wilhoite says they are providing presents for nine hundred fifty children this year and those presents include everything from toys to