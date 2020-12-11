Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snow Leopard

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Snow Leopard12/11/2020_SnowLeopard

The coronavirus.

Fs img center:snow leopard tests positive for sars-cov2 louisville zoo snow leopard.jpg the louisville zoo announced today that their five-year old female snow leopard... nee-cee has tested positive for sars-c-o-v-2... the virus that causes covid-19.

The zoo says it is awaiting test results to see if its other two snow leopards have it as well.

They say all three cats are showing mild symptoms and are expected to recover.

The zoo is trying to determine how the cats contracted the virus.

Commissioner of




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo is the first in the U.S. to test positive...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyDaily Caller


Kylie Jenner Channels a "Snow Leopard" During Winter Vacay

The Kardashian-Jenner family may be vacationing in frigid Lake Tahoe, but things are certainly...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Highland Wildlife Park welcomes Koshi the snow leopard

Highland Wildlife Park welcomes Koshi the snow leopard Staff hope the park's current female Animesh and the new arrival will have cubs in the future.
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Girl Plays With Leopard Cub And Dog While Lying Down In Snow [Video]

Girl Plays With Leopard Cub And Dog While Lying Down In Snow

This girl played with a leopard cub and a dog. She laid down on a heavy blanket of snow as the leopard cub played with her. The girl's dog also came running to play with the cub as she cuddled with..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Baby animal alert! Meet the snow leopard cubs who recently underwent physical therapy at the zoo [Video]

Baby animal alert! Meet the snow leopard cubs who recently underwent physical therapy at the zoo

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium introduces snow leopard cubs who recently finished physical therapy.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:56Published