Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 minutes ago

The coronavirus.

Fs img center:snow leopard tests positive for sars-cov2 louisville zoo snow leopard.jpg the louisville zoo announced today that their five-year old female snow leopard... nee-cee has tested positive for sars-c-o-v-2... the virus that causes covid-19.

The zoo says it is awaiting test results to see if its other two snow leopards have it as well.

They say all three cats are showing mild symptoms and are expected to recover.

The zoo is trying to determine how the cats contracted the virus.

Commissioner of