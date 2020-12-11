The State Has Opened 5 New Coronavirus Testing Sites Across Colorado
Cities that include new testing sites are Denver, Fruita, Fort Morgan, and Sterling.
2 ASU saliva testing sites closed due to rain causing computer damageTwo saliva testing sites run by the Arizona State University are closed after its computers were damaged due to Thursday's rainfall.
First Of 3 New Pop-up COVID Testing Sites Open In CamdenHours for all three sites are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mayor De Blasio: More Restrictions Are ComingIt was a grim day across the Tri-State Area as New Jersey recorded close to 100 deaths, Connecticut's positivity rate went up, and New York continued to get the word out about testing sites across the..