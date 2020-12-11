Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 days ago

TVA announces second round of CARES Act funding, partners with Athens Utilities

Late july.

New details -- christmas arrived early for some non- profit agencies in limestone county.

The tennessee valley authority recently announced a second round of cares funding.

T-v-a partnered with local power companies like athens utilities to provide money to support local initiatives that benefit communities.

"eight agencies 501 c 3's, in our community that we knew had been hit by covid and struggling a little bit for revenue and we picked those out and we wanted to present check to them."

Both the t-v-a and athens utilites allocated 20- thousand dollars for a total of 40-thousand dollars.