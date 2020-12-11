Pittsburgh Doctor Answers Concerns About Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
Several concerns were brought up in the FDA's advisory panel deliberations about the Pfizer vaccine; Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
published its initial findings concerning
the vaccine in briefing documents on Tuesday.
[The Pfizer vaccine shows]..