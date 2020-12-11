Helping in the FIGHT against cancer

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 minutes ago

MAY BE EASY TO FORGET ABOUTTHOSE WHO ARE BATTLING CANCEREVERY DAY RIGHT HERE INBALTIMORE.

BUT A LOCAL APPARELCOMPANY HASN'T.

WMAR 2 NEWS'JEFF HAGER HAS MORE ON HOW ITIS SUPPORTING THEM."A Baltimore apparel companyis delivering specialtee-shirts to patients here atthe Hopkins Kimmel CancerCenter helping them in theirfight." THE SHIRTS COMING OFFOF THE PRESS ARE THEBRAINSTORM OF A PAIR OFBALTIMORE WOMEN, MEGAN SHOUPAND JEN COPE, WHO STARTEDTHEIR OWN ONLINE CLOTHINGBUSINESS A FEW YEARS AGO.

BOTHHAD CANCER TOUCH THEIR LIVESIN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER ANDWANTED TO GIVE BACK.

InOctober of this year,PressedUp launched our FIGHTcharity campaign with amission to give back and tolet cancer patients know thatthey're supported in theirfight." For every adult shirtsold, we will donate one ofour super soft FIGHT shirtsback to a cancer patient atHopkins Kimmel Cancer Centerright here in Baltimore." INTHE MIDST OF A PANDEMIC,CANCER PATIENTS ARE HAVING TODEAL WITH THEIR OWNBATTLES---THE RADIATION,CHEMOTHERAPY AND BLOOD DRAWSWHILE FIGHTING FOR THEIRLIVES, AND THE HOPE IS THATTHE SHIRTS CAN BRING THEM AMEASURE OF COMFORT.

Thesesuper soft shirts can make apatient feel more comfortablewhen they're going throughcancer treatment, but it'salso an emotional gift thatlets them know that otherssupport them in their fight."LAST MONTH, THE DUO MADE THEIRFIRST SPECIAL DELIVERIES OF125 FIGHT SHIRTS, IN ADDITIONTO SOME FIGHT MASKS, AND THEIRHOPING THAT'S JUST THEBEGINNING.

For our customers,they can shop with a purpose,and we like to use the tagline'One purchase equals onedonated'." "You can get theshirts for the holidays andyear round, by going to theirwebsite at shoppressedup.com.Reporting in East Baltimore,Jeff Hager, WMAR 2 News."MADE IN BALTIMORE...ITSNORMALLY A PHYSICAL