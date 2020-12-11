KC-area organizations work to address misinformation of COVID-19 in Latino community

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:02s - Published 3 minutes ago

LEADERS AND HEALTHEXPERTS HAVE ALLENCOURAGED US TO GETVACCINATED - BUT MANYARE STILL UNSURE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEEXPLAINS WHY THERE'S ASIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OFDISTRUST WITHIN ACERTAIN COMMUNITY.COVID-19 is hitting the Latinocommunity harder than others- around the nation and herein Kansas City.

Demystifyingthe information about thepandemic and the comingvaccine is crucial fororganizations serving Latinopopulations."There's a lot of rumors outthere.

There's a ton ofdifferent stories about 'myfriend's families' and this andthat, so we want to make surepeople have access to correctinformation in the languagethey speak."It's common for Latinos totrust their families to get thelatest information, butsometimes rumors do moreharm than good.

A COVIDCollaborative survey saysLatinos are most likely to trupeople who look like them withCOVID news."Rather than puttingsomething out on social mediaor the website, it's reallyperson to person.

Our staffreally build relationships withour participants over monthsor years even."But, hesitation in the Latinocommunity is real.

Thatsurvey, done in September,showed that 34 percent ofrespondents trusted avaccine's safety."You know, people have pastexperiences in doctors' officeswhere maybe they were beingdiscriminated, maybe they feltthey weren't being prioritized."Alex Kimball Williams is ahealth equity planner for theDouglas County healthdepartment.

She says it's adouble-edged sword becausefrom an equality standpoint,they'd want to vaccinatevulnerable populations first,but many people don't want tofeel like guinea pigs.But if you don't focus on themfirst then it's like you're justleaving them to fend forthemselves.

And if you dosomething that's a blanket, awhole community solution,then you're not equitablyprioritizing those people still.Both Kimball Williams andBrunner say the best thingthey can do is continue thoseperson-to-person connectionsto hand out accurateinformatioI'm really hopeful ourparticipants take advantageand protect themselves.