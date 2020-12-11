Cash bonuses from the Chamber of Commerce

Meadow place in mason city.

Alex?xxx george ?

"* behind these walls*- and the walls behind hospitals and care facilities across the country ?

"* you'll find a dedicated team working to keep their residents safe through this whole pandemic.

To reward them for their hard work ?

"* staffers here are receiving a hero bonus in their paychecks.

Not only that ?

"* community director john joyner says it's been difficult for business owners as well ?

"* so they're also receiving chamber bucks from the mason city chamber of commerce to spend this "businesses have been hit hard by all of this, and our goal is to really get out there and bring a little bit of business back in."

In addition ?

"* country meadow place has implemented several safety precautions to protect employees and residents.

This includes thorough symptom screening before each shift ?

*- wearing full p?

"*p?

"*e ?

"* enhanced cleaning routines.

Thank you alex.

In addition ?

*- the facility is conducting regular testing at no cost to residents and employees ?

"* as well as family members ?

"* to protect the most