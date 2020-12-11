Global  
 

Legal Line 12/11/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Legal Line 12/11/20Many people look for ways to help others during the holiday season.

Unfortunately, scammers are looking for ways to trick you out your money.

Our legal analyst jeff hosford says be careful when donating to charities during this season and beyond.

Do a little bit of research.

Get online.

Look up the people you're trying to donate the money to.

Make sure it's a legitimate source or legitimate agency or legitimate charity.

Once you do that, you should feel comfortable donating your money.

Obviously always be wary of random people calling you asking you for money especially when they come up with a very good story of why they need the money or what's going on with their life.

A lot of times those are scams and they're designed in order to affect your feelings around this time and take the money and use it for purpose you don't intend to.

If you have a legal question for jeff, you can send it to us at legal line at wcbi.com.




