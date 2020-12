Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Canton Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Canton Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Canton 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 16 WAPT'S ALLIE WARETELLS US ABOUT THE MOBILEUNITS IN CANTON.HUGE STORAGE UNITS ATG.A. CARMICHAEL FAMILYHEALTH CENTER WILL SOON BEUSED FOR COVID TESING.<"WE HAVE A MOBILE UNIT SO WECAN TRAVEL DOING COVIDTESTING DURING THISPANDEMIC."





You Might Like