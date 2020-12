Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith Set to Star in 'Game of Thrones' Prequel | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:04s - Published 7 minutes ago Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith Set to Star in 'Game of Thrones' Prequel | THR News HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' is beginning to take shape. 0

