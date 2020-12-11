Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

During the coronavirus pandemic, many nursing home residents feel overlooked and forgotten.

Nursing host gift drives, shop for those in need

It doesn't have to be that way, however.

The staff members at dugan memorial home in west point are seeking help to make christmas better for residents of dugan during their dugan holiday care package project.

People are needed to donate gift cards, body wash, lotion, body spray just to name a few.

It has been an extremely tough time for them and this christmas season we want to give back we want to show them love and joy give them happiness and laughter that the way we dress today every day we look for opportunity to give them some of that happiness and joy during this holiday season.

Gift items or cash for purchasing items can be dropped off on december 15 from 2pm - 4pm at dugan memorial home.

