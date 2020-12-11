Will a COVID vaccine mean the end of mask mandates? Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Will a COVID vaccine mean the end of mask mandates? Physicians and researchers with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and UC Health say it's not due to any deficiency in the vaccine. It's more about what researchers don't know yet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -- WE ARE WAITING FOR THEF-D-A TO APPROVE THE PFIZERCORONAVIRUS VACCINE --THATNEWS IS EXPECTED AT SOME POINTTONIGHT. BUT EVEN WITH AVACCINE -- SOME DOCTORS SAYYOU WILL STILL NEED TO WEARMASKS LONG AFTER THE NEW YEAR.REPORTER LARRY SEWARD IS LIVEDOWNTOWN -- TO ALSO EXPLAINWHY DOCTORS SAY THOSE WHO HAVECAUGHT COVID -- STILL NEED THESHOTS.they told us catching andsurviving covid-19 MIGHT givepeople six- to eight-monthsimmunity.that's hardlyguaranteed, lifetimeprotection.and while theyinsist vaccines work... anunknown will keep people inmasks.çPKGÑ(show VACCINE 1 photo)the first doses of pfizer'sCOVID-19 vaccine hit(show KYIN OH MAP photo)kentucky,indiana and ohio next week...(show FDA photo)(track)with a"green light" from the F-D-APENDING...(sot/ tc 1:46/ dr.philip hartman/ st elizabethhospital system, physician)"not everybody is going to beable to get it at once..."(track)(show AP NURSES photo)doctors, nurses, people livingand working in long-term carehomes(show AP VACCINE 3 photo)are in for a life-changer thatmay not change lifestyles.(sot/ tc :54/ dr. philiphartman/ st elizabeth hospitalsystem, physician)"(larry) doi need to wear a mask aftergetting the shot? (dr.hartman) sure. I've hadconversations on this withpatients..."(sot/ tc 5:28/ dr.carl fichtenbaum/ univeristyof cincinnati, professor ofmedicine)"it's a greatquestion but yes we still needto wear masks and socialdistance..."(track)(show DRFICHTENBAUM FILE video)doctorcarl fichtenbaum is leadingu-c health trials of aseparate coronavirus vaccine(show MODERNA photo)made bymoderna.their work strictlyfocuses on(show UC TRIAL video)protecting patients from thevirus.and what they're nottesting could keep those whoget the shot wearing masks...keeping six-feet-apart...limited contact with others...and washing hands as much aseveryone else.(sot/ tc 1:13/dr. philip hartman/ stelizabeth hospital system,physician)"we haven't hadenough studies to say heycould this hang on to you forjust a little while and thenpass on to somebody else. Sountil we know more about thatwe still need you to wear amask."(track)(show STELIZABETH'S file video)according to stats shared by asaint elizabeth's hospitaldoctor...(show graphic 1)covidvaccines provide 95-percentprotection from internalinfection.(show graphic 2)butthat person's status as acarrier is unknown.(sot/ tc5:48/ dr. carl fichtenbaum/univeristy of cincinnati,professor of medicine)"now wewill hopefully get more dataas the year moves on, later in2021 and hopefully we'll findthat getting the vaccine doesdecrease infection."(track)doctors say until communitiesreach herd immunity... when65- to 70-percent of peopleeither are either vaccinatedor exposed to the virus...(show VACCINE 2 photo)sothey're sticking with facts...(show UC FOOTBALL GAME photo)WHICH MEANS lifestylelimitations seen everywherefrom stadiums...(show HOLIDAYLIGHTS MASKS photo)to holidaygatherings ARE NOT GOING AWAYANYTIME SOON.(sot/ tc 5:26/dr. o'dell owens/ interact forhealth, ceo)"your goldstandard's going to be masks,washing your hands, hygienesix-feet of physicaldistancing."the earliest vaccines shouldbe ready in indiana tuesday.ohio plans to begin givingshots wednesday.livedowntown... larry seward...wcpo... nine news.OHIO REPORTED ANOTHER 10-THOUSAND CASES TODAY.THAT'SBECOMING THE NORM -- THE 21-DAY AVERAGE IS JUST OVER 98





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Top 10 absurd COVID rules, regulations and mandates (Natural News) There’s never been a bigger contradiction of rules, regulations, laws and just plain...

NaturalNews.com - Published 4 days ago





Related videos from verified sources KC business hopes vaccine will mask use of face coverings



With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, some small business owners hope that will usher in change regarding the use of face masks. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago Doctors Call For Mask Mandate



Even though the news of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being close to ready, doctors say one of the best ways to fight a surge in cases would be a mask mandate. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Dr. David.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:21 Published on November 12, 2020 Fauci: ‘You Cannot Abandon Public Health Measures’ Even with Covid-19 Vaccine



Despite the misconception of a vaccine being the end to our coronavirus woes, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that once one becomes.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published on October 29, 2020

