Ole Miss Live 12-11

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 weeks ago

A long time coming is right... the ole miss rebels are the last power five team to tip off..

Head coach kermit davis wasn't able to coach his team in person for 21 days and they were on a 14-day pause due to covid- 19... while infected with covid-19 he was trying to coach from his bedroom watching practices on zoom... after he recovered he was able to work out players individually but they were held back a bit... his main message to his team was that there are still no excuses and no one will feel sorry for you around the country... now they're finally on the hardwood taking on jackson state... they're missing some pieces from last year... mainly first team all sec member breein tyree... but someone thye're expecting to help fill the void... rider transfer dimencio vaughn vaughn averaged on jackson state... they're missing some pieces from last year... mainly first team all sec member breein tyree... but someone thye're expecting to help fill the void... rider transfer dimencio vaughn vaughn averaged 15 per game last year... he shot 48 percent from the field and just under 40 percent from three..

Davis called him one of their best rebounders... he's one of their most active players as well... and the head man is excited to get him acclimated to their system... davis says: he's gonna play a bunch for us i see him playing mostly at the three, can be a floor man.

He's got a great voice in the gym and will be a big part of our team.

Vaughn says: i'm a swiss army knife.

It was said in a couple of articles.

He can use me wherever he needs me and i am ready to be available for my coaches and teammates as well.

On the other side... jackson state had some sec basketball experience already this week as they took on mississippi state in starkville tuesday... they played the bulldogs tough in the first half but state pulled away... it''ll be interesting to see how ole miss looks after not being able to play in an actual game yet... we'll have highlights tonight at 10... reporting from the pavillion in oxford... jon sokoloff... wcbi sports...