At St. Xavier High School, it's (almost) business as usual Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:55s - Published 2 minutes ago At St. Xavier High School, it's (almost) business as usual Life is almost normal in Ron Weisbrod’s American history classroom at St. Xavier High School. His students come to class masked and wipe down their desks at regular intervals, but they learn in person five days a week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like