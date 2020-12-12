Reed's Department Store

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 weeks ago

Thanks for making wtva 9 news at noon your choice for news i-m craig ford it's only 15 days left until christmas wtva's countdown to christmas continues with reeds department store who wants to make you a hero on christmas morning.

Joining us live in tupelo are jack reed junior and bennett reed mize.

Gentlemen how are you doing this afternoon.

Reeds offers so many gifts for everyone on your list.

So what can people buy for christmas this year.

Mask required in the store and we offer curbside pick-up founded in 2010, on was born out of a desire to create a shoe that would deliver the perfect goldilocks running sensation with every step: a soft landing, followed by a firm toe-off.

You'll feel like your running on clouds.

The first, called zero-gravity foam, is a lightweight eva blend used in many on models to provide additional midsole cushion, which contributes to the smooth ride these shoes are known for.

Kendra scott is a fashion-lifestyle jewelry brand.

Reeds offers her line of jewelry, kendra scott is best known for its array of beautiful necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings inspired by the personal experiences, travels, and sense of community.

Looking for christmas gifts for her or christmas gifts for mom?

Stop in for some holiday inspiration at reeds and let them help you pick out a piece that she'll love.

The incoming president of the united states plans to start