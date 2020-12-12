Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine could be approved by tonight

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Vaccine could be approved by tonightApproval of the Pfizer vaccine could come tonight.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Deadline Arrives For States To Order COVID-19 Vaccine

With COVID-19 case numbers rising nationwide, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new regional...
NPR - Published

Boris Johnson announces 5pm press conference tonight

Boris Johnson announces 5pm press conference tonight Experts will also give a technical briefing on the vaccine this morning, ahead of a full Downing...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Watch: SBS World News live

Tonight on SBS World News, Britain warns people with a history of anaphylaxis against getting the...
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

A closer look at COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

A closer look at COVID-19 vaccines

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we speak with Dr. Sam Sun, director of the nonprofit InDemic Foundation, about the latest development in a COVID-19 vaccine. Sun will discuss what lies ahead for a..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 05:29Published
Live Stream Vaccine happening tonight [Video]

Live Stream Vaccine happening tonight

Tonight, tune in to the Live Stream Vaccine featuring Johnny Owens & The Buck Fever Band with Joe Peters. Tune in starting at 7 p.m.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:38Published
Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News

Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:45Published