Performance Venues Weathering Economic Crisis

An industry analysis of live-event venues across the country shows that the industry has lost more than 30-billion dollars due to the pandemic, venues in Huntsville certainly being no exception.

Venues here in huntsville are certainly feeling the financial strain as well.

There's a sense of cautious optimism here.

For new spaces like mars music hall this year ended wildly different than it began.

But performers and venue hosts say they're hopeful they can bounce back in the new year.

Spaced out seats have become the new norm for the celestial- themed concert hall.

A far cry from how things started back in january.

Samantha nielson, public relations manager, vbc we were on track with record-breaking numbers.

So, to see everything come to a griding halt, it was devastating mentally, if not financially.

Samantha nielson is the public relations manager for the von braun center.

She says most of center's larger events and conventions had to be postponed once -- if not twice this year.

Fortunately -- they had some financial cushion from recent years.

We've been doing very well the last few years.

So, we were set up to be able to withstand some of these setbacks.

As this has been ongoing, it has gone on longer than any of us anticipated, so industry-wide, this has been a huge hit.

Thanks to some relaxed state- wide restrictions earlier this year some traditions like the alabama youth ballet theatre's performance of the nutcracker ballet -- are still going on -- despite some fiscal challenges.

David harriott, artistic director, alabama youth ballet theatre because the playhouse is just a little bit less than half capacity, that cuts the income in half from ticket sales.

But they say as far as the national touring companies go, until the zip ties come off and they can sell to a full capacity audience, for them, the theatre spaces will remain in the dark.

Andrew willmon, executive director, broadway theatre league we're not just waiting for covid to leave our community, we're waiting for our country to heal because nationally- touring broadway shows go all across the country.

So, they can't get started on the road until much of the country is healed.

While they wait to book larger acts in this space -- they are continuing to offer smaller functions -- like the free, weekend concert series.

That continues tonight with local rock cover band "jed eye."

Despite the challenges - willmon remains optimistic about the future thanks to programs like the ppp and revive alabama.

Samantha neilson at the von braun center says it's unclear when or if they might get back on their feet financially.