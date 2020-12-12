Global  
 

Aurora settles $285,000 police brutality lawsuit without admitting liability

The City of Aurora has agreed to pay $285,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit, filed by a Latino resident.


Attorney for McClain family says new APD video shows concerning pattern of ketamine use in policing [Video]

Attorney for McClain family says new APD video shows concerning pattern of ketamine use in policing

The attorney for Elijah McClain’s family says newly released Aurora police body camera video obtained by Denver7 Investigates shows a concerning pattern of the use of ketamine in policing.

Termination Appeal Hearings For Aurora Police Officers Fired In Elijah McClain Photo Scandal Rescheduled Until 2021 [Video]

Termination Appeal Hearings For Aurora Police Officers Fired In Elijah McClain Photo Scandal Rescheduled Until 2021

The City of Aurora has rescheduled the termination appeal hearings for three Aurora police officers who took pictures near where Elijah McClain was detained before his death. The appeal hearings with..

Aurora Police Hope Release Of 3 Videos Will Help Them Catch Porch Pirates [Video]

Aurora Police Hope Release Of 3 Videos Will Help Them Catch Porch Pirates

Police in Aurora released video from home surveillance cameras this week of three new porch pirate cases. They are asking for the public's help solving the crimes.

