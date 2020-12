Actor Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies At 62 After Suffering Covid-19 symptoms

Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr. has died.

The entertainer also known as "Tiny," was found dead in his home Thursday.

According to CNN, Lister had been experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. His manager said the actor started feeling sick a week ago, but his symptoms "got really bad, really quick".

Lister was best known for his role as Deebo in the "Friday" movie franchise alongside rapper Ice Cube.

Lister was 62 years old.