MDOT rolls out ’12 Days of Christmas’ safety campaign

‘Tis that time of the season as MDOT is revving up their efforts to keep the public safe with their annual ’12 Days of Christmas’ campaign.

- - tis' that time of the season as- m-dot is reving up their effort- to keep the public safe with- their annual '12 days of- christmas' campaign.- starting monday drivers will- receive daily holiday-themed- safety messages on m-dot digita- road signs until they wrap up - their campaign on christmas day- these messages all revolve- - - around christmas- themed movies- songs and characters.

- this year's christmas message - is: even santa has to - buckle up in mississippi-it's - the law.- other examples that really- sleigh from last year's campaig- include:- 'you'll have a blue christmas,- if you drive drunk.'

And 'if- you're too blitzen to drive fin- a