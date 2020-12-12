MSU's Murphy declares for NFL Draft

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 week ago

Bulldog safety Marcus Murphy announced he will not be returning to Mississippi State for his senior season and will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

