'Sister Act 3' Is Coming To Disney Plus

Disney has announced that a third installment of the "Sister Act" franchise is in development.

According to CNN, Whoopi Goldberg will be reprising her starring role.

Goldberg hinted about a third installment of the movie in October.

The original was a 1992 box office hit, the sequel was released the following year.

Tyler Perry has signed on to helm the project, but no release date was given.

"Sister Act 3" will premiere on Disney Plus.