Biden Transition: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit to Overturn Election
CBS reporter Natalie Brand has the latest on the presidential transition from Washington.
(12-11-20)
Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme CourtArizona GOP chief Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in her bid to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas LawsuitCBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground StatesThe Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.