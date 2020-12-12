Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani almost ruined her own engagement news!

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Gwen Stefani almost ruined her own engagement news!

Gwen Stefani almost ruined her own engagement news!

Gwen Stefani almost ruined her engagement news by showing her ring off early, which left her worried people would "figure out" the news before she got the chance to announce it on Instagram.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Blake Shelton Reveals How Gwen Stefani Almost Spilled Their Engagement News Early

Gwen Stefani is a pro at keeping secrets. On Thursday, Dec. 10, Blake Shelton virtually chatted with...
E! Online - Published

Gwen Stefani Reveals Her One Touching Wish for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Now that Gwen Stefani has found the real thing with Blake Shelton, there's a wedding to plan! It's...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Related videos from verified sources

First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard

This week, Taylor Swift returns to the world of 'Folklore,' Kid Cudi comes back to the 'Moon,' and Jack Harlow makes his first full statement.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:25Published
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding News [Video]

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be battling it out on the latest season of "The Voice", but the pair's nothing but loving when they're home, updating fans on their wedding plans amidst the global..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:51Published
Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years [Video]

Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years

Gwen Stefan pays homage to her ska and reggae roots on her new single, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published