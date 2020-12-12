Global  
 

New York City Shuts Down Indoor Dining

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
New York City restaurants must stop indoor dining on Monday, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Cuomo also called on Congress to include restaurants and bars in further economic aid packages.

Restaurants in NYC will be required to close their indoor dining rooms, says Business Insider.

The increased restrictions come as coronavirus cases in New York City surge.

Indoor dining is an incredibly high-risk activity for COVID-19.


