22 people graduate from HPD Academy

New information -- nearly two dozen men and women will soon go to work to serve and protect the people of huntsville after graduating from the police academy today.

Kristin woody wanted to earn her police badge after realizing her desire to help more people as an officer than she was working for animal control.

The 22 new officers earned their badges today after 19 weeks of training in the police academy.

Woody says going through the academy was bitter sweet because it was both mentally and physically tiring, but the end result of protecting the city made it all worth it.

Woody says knowing she'll be helping the community will get her through the hard days ahead.

"you're going to meet people on their worst days of their whole entire lives, and it's a, that's a tough order because you never see those people particularly maybe happy or having the best day of their life.

So, for me to be able to come in and make an impact to maybe change that day so that it could be better for them, that's my main drive."

This is the 64th round of people to go through the academy.

