Haymaker Movie - Zoë Bell, Udo Kier, D.B. Sweeney

Haymaker Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Haymaker follows a retired Muay Thai fighter (Sasso) working as a bouncer, who rescues an alluring transgender performer (Ruiz) from a nefarious thug, eventually becoming her bodyguard, protector, and confidant.

The relationship leads Sasso's character to make an unexpected return to fighting, risking not only his relationship, but his life.

Its a story about human dignity and love.

US Release Date: January 29, 2021 Starring: Zoë Bell, Udo Kier, D.B.

Sweeney Directed By: Nick Sasso


Haymaker - cast: Zoe Bell, Udo Kier, D.B. Sweeney, Veronica Falcon, John Ventimiglia, Kathryn Kates, David M Sandoval Jr., Adele Rene, Nomi Ruiz, Deborah Unger, Olan Montgomery, Ty Hickson, George Zouvelos, Steve Lord, Michael Straka *Release date :* January 29, 2021 *Synopsis :* "Haymaker" follows a retired Muay Thai fighter...
