Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider.

If the vaccine receives emergency-use authorization from the FDA, Moderna plans to deliver.

The delivery will be for 20 million doses by the end of December with the rest over the start of 2021.

The US still has the option to purchase another 300 million doses from Moderna.