Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider.

If the vaccine receives emergency-use authorization from the FDA, Moderna plans to deliver.

The delivery will be for 20 million doses by the end of December with the rest over the start of 2021.

The US still has the option to purchase another 300 million doses from Moderna.

Everyone who wants the vaccine should be able to get one, timing is the main concern.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A Trump Administration Decision Might Mean Americans Will Be Waiting Even Longer for the Pfizer Vaccine

A new report in the New York Times claims that the Trump administration passed on an offer from...
Just Jared - Published

Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response

Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial...
WorldNews - Published

University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials won't progress after false HIV positives

The federal government had committed to purchasing around 50 million doses of the vaccine.
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out [Video]

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic' [Video]

Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic'

AP/zz/PBG/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx During an interview for CNN's State of the Union, Bill Gates told host Jake Tapper that "it's bad news" for the months to come. Gates has donated over $100 million toward..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine [Video]

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Receiving the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published