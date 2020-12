Tell Me A Story 2x07 - Clip from Season 2 Episode 7 - I Did What I Had To Do Scene



Tell Me A Story 2x07 - Clip from Season 2 Episode 7 - I Did What I Had To Do Scene - The CW About TELL ME A STORY: TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as..

Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago