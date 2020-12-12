Eugene agency launches online marketplace, encourages shopping local

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 5 days ago

Any merchant within a 20-mile radius of Eugene can join the Hometown Collective, and it’s completely free to get started.

A eugene creative agency is taking shopping*local to another level --- with the launch of a new online marketplace that will give small businesses a*boost.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke to the founder, as well as business owners in our area who have already joined--and shares why some say the local economy could be in store for some major relief.

Erik: "why don't we make a marketplace where we build one platform where a bunch of local businesses can come on and sell their products, you know, just like amazon, if amazon can do it we can do it locally."

It's called the hometown collective, launched by quip...a local creative agency.

Erik: "businesses are struggling just to survive and so shopping local needs to be approachable and easy."

You can register to become a vendor with one simple click.

That gives you the chance to sell products or services --- but only if you live in eugene or the surrounding area.

Angela: "i thought why haven't we been doing this longer?

Angela mcdonald is the owner of oregon tea traders in eugene.

Angela: "the amount of businesses that have closed and that are struggling has really helped people become aware of how fragile, small businesses can really be."

There's no listing fees, just a 10 percent commission on sold items that go back to the agency.

Bridge: while this new online marketplace helps businesses boost their online presence, it also brings some relief to community members who want to shop local--but feel more comfortable doing so from the comfort of their own home.

Maurice ross is the founder of the mo love movement-- something he calls more than a clothing company.

Phoner: maurice: "to be able to have organizations like this locally that are trying to support local businesses just as soon as is extremely important."

He says this opportunity is a step in the right direction.

Maurice: "whether it's one or 1000 or a million out there looking.

It's important and it's a good feeling."

To register to become a vendor or to shop locally, head to shop hometown dot co.

Reporting in eugene kennedy