Suspect charged with shooting on Irongate Drive this week.

The hamilton county sheriff's office has arrested a suspect in the december 10th shooting on irongate drive.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

The suspect is 32-year old tony phillips, who was arrested in walker county yesterday.

He's charged with attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Hamilton county says he will be extradited.