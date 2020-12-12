What to do when everything feels broken | Daniel Alexander Jones
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 06:49s - Published
"Some call me a soul sonic superstar," says Jomama Jones, the alter ego of TED Fellow and theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones.
In this stunning talk and performance, Jomama Jones invites us to consider how coming undone can be the first step toward transformation.
It's a powerful story of community, growth and renewal -- and how breaking apart can mean breaking open.