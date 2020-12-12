People share how the feel about coronavirus vaccines

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 days ago

A panel of health experts recommended the approval of a coronavirus vaccine, but some people have mixed feelings about it.

Panel of health experts recommended the food and drug administration approve a coronavirus vaccine but some people have mixed feelings about it.

Wtva alexis jones is live in monroe county with what people plan to do when the vaccine arrives.

I'm in monroe county where a few folks shared with me their thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine.

Many of them don't plan on taking it.

Are you planning on taking the vaccine?

No ma'am."

Sot: "i don't trust it" sot: "are you going to take the vaccine?

No ma'am i won't."

Dontavious (last name) lives in aberdeen.

He like many others believe the vaccine isn't going to make much of a difference.

Sot: " i feel like it's not necessary.

I know a lot of people are scared of the corona and they think it's bigger than what people make it seem, but it's a virus which mean everybody already has had it" nettleton resident, james shumpert disagrees.

Shumpert said he will take the vaccine and believes everyone should do the same.

Sot: "i think everyone should stay safe.

The thing is if the vaccine comes out and it helps then you know, take it."

The vaccine will only be available to those 16 or older if approved.

In amory.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

