Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People share how the feel about coronavirus vaccines

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
People share how the feel about coronavirus vaccines

People share how the feel about coronavirus vaccines

A panel of health experts recommended the approval of a coronavirus vaccine, but some people have mixed feelings about it.

Panel of health experts recommended the food and drug administration approve a coronavirus vaccine but some people have mixed feelings about it.

Wtva alexis jones is live in monroe county with what people plan to do when the vaccine arrives.

I'm in monroe county where a few folks shared with me their thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine.

Many of them don't plan on taking it.

."

Are you planning on taking the vaccine?

No ma'am."

Sot: "i don't trust it" sot: "are you going to take the vaccine?

No ma'am i won't."

Dontavious (last name) lives in aberdeen.

He like many others believe the vaccine isn't going to make much of a difference.

Sot: " i feel like it's not necessary.

I know a lot of people are scared of the corona and they think it's bigger than what people make it seem, but it's a virus which mean everybody already has had it" nettleton resident, james shumpert disagrees.

Shumpert said he will take the vaccine and believes everyone should do the same.

Sot: "i think everyone should stay safe.

The thing is if the vaccine comes out and it helps then you know, take it."

The vaccine will only be available to those 16 or older if approved.

In amory.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

Fire stations in itawamba county now offer free drive




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

First Indian-origin couple in the world gets COVID-19 vaccine in UK

As UK began one of the largest vaccination drives, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s became one of...
Mid-Day - Published

U.S. vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui sees "light at the end of the tunnel"

Slaoui told "Face the Nation" the U.S. "may start to see some impact on the most susceptible people"...
Upworthy - Published

William Shakespeare Among The First People To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine In UK

Shakespeare received the vaccine days after regulator approved it
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserNewsmaxBrighton and Hove News



Related videos from verified sources

‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey [Video]

‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has said that the Union government is making preparations for swift distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine once it gets all regulatory approvals. The Minister of State for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published
Talking Points: Will Americans Choose To Get The COVID Vaccine? [Video]

Talking Points: Will Americans Choose To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Esme Murphy looks into concerns about whether people will get the COVID-19 vaccine when they have a chance (1:37). WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec. 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:37Published
Alderman Calls For Vaccination Sites In Chicago's Communities Of Color [Video]

Alderman Calls For Vaccination Sites In Chicago's Communities Of Color

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said Sunday that some city neighborhoods need more than drive-up testing and hospitals to get people in Black and Brown communities vaccinated.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:38Published