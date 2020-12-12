Archenemy Film Clip - clip with Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks - That's splash worthy!

Archenemy Film Clip - clip with Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks - That's splash worthy!

- Plot synopsis: Max Fist (Manganiello) claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers.

No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster.

Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer Writers Adam Egypt Mortimer Actors Joe Manganiello, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Amy Seimetz, Glenn Howerton Genre Thriller, Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes