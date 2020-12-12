Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archenemy Film Clip - clip with Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks - That's splash worthy!

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Archenemy Film Clip - clip with Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks - That's splash worthy!

Archenemy Film Clip - clip with Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks - That's splash worthy!

Archenemy Film Clip - clip with Joe Manganiello and Skylan Brooks - That's splash worthy!

- Plot synopsis: Max Fist (Manganiello) claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers.

No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster.

Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer Writers Adam Egypt Mortimer Actors Joe Manganiello, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Amy Seimetz, Glenn Howerton Genre Thriller, Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Archenemy Movie - Clip with Joe Mangianello - Thought You Didn't Kill People! [Video]

Archenemy Movie - Clip with Joe Mangianello - Thought You Didn't Kill People!

Archenemy Movie - Clip with Joe Mangianello - Thought You Didn't Kill People! Plot synopsis: A teenager befriends a man who claims to be a hero from another dimension. US Release Date: December..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:51Published
Joe Manganiello On Starring In And Producing 'Archenemy' [Video]

Joe Manganiello On Starring In And Producing 'Archenemy'

Joe Manganiello talks taking on the role of producer and actor in his new indie film "Archenemy", about a homeless alcoholic who thinks he has superpowers. The star explains what attracted him to the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:39Published