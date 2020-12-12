Video Credit: KDRV - Published 1 day ago

Governor Kate Brown said in a News conference 10,000 people would need to be vaccinated everyday for three fourth's of the state to be immunized by the end of next year.

Coronavirus Vaccines Are Expected to Come to Oregon

Oregon -- possibly as soon as the end of this month.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle listened to the governor's comments today, and tyler joins us live.

Tyler what can you tell us about how many people governor brown wants to get vaccinated and how she plans to do that?.

Well alicia governor brown says she hopes to have 3 million oregonians vaccinated by the end of next year.

Which means 10 thousand people would need to be vaccinated everyday for most of the state to be immunized.

Vo: state health officer and epidemiologist dr. dean sidelinger is urging people to do their part in slowing the spread of covid-19, as he says so far--- 1,138 oregonians have now died because of the coronavirus.

Sot: you may be someone who's lost a loved one or a friend you may be someone who lost a job or you're struggling to keep your home or maybe you're someone whose life has been disrupted or devastated in all these ways by covid-19.

Vo: governor brown also informed oregonians today that immunizing three fourths of the oregon population will take most of next year to accomplish.

Sot: "as of today is the 147 thousand doses of pfizer and moderna vaccines."

Vo: people must receive two rounds of the vaccine in order for it to be effective.

Today, the director of the public health authority patrick allen emphasized that until you have had two doses of the vaccine you are not protected.

Staff at asante say the hospital has a negative 94 degree ultra cold storage for vaccines available right here in southern oregon.

