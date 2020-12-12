Savannah senior signs NLI to Wichita State Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago Savannah senior signs NLI to Wichita State Savannah senior signs NLI to Wichita State 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Share young athletes stories of chasing their dreams.. Is what makes this job great... tonight.. We highlight a savannah softball player, who gets the chance to continue their career in college... <<(nat sound: strikeout)after a standout career at savannah...senior kenzie schopfer with to pitch in college...couldn't be happier with it, that was my goal when i was 9-years-old, i want to pitcher.")her dream coming true...signing with wichita state...(sot, kenzie: "it freshman year, but they were the first to call me.")with multiple colleges along interest from other division i programs...but heading to wichita just felt like the right place for her...(sot, kenzie: "they really cared.") the pandemic impacted the recruiting experience, but it didn't halt her senior year... a year in which savannah played for a class 3 state championship...(sot, kenzie: "we've all grown up playing together.")(nat sound)kenzie's career at savannah is over... but her next chapter... playing at the d-to begin... (sot, kenzie: "to have the dream amazing.") that's a look at sports...





