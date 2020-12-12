Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Savannah senior signs NLI to Wichita State

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Savannah senior signs NLI to Wichita StateSavannah senior signs NLI to Wichita State

Share young athletes stories of chasing their dreams..

Is what makes this job great... tonight..

We highlight a savannah softball player, who gets the chance to continue their career in college... &lt;&lt;(nat sound: strikeout)after a standout career at savannah...senior kenzie schopfer with to pitch in college...couldn't be happier with it, that was my goal when i was 9-years-old, i want to pitcher.")her dream coming true...signing with wichita state...(sot, kenzie: "it freshman year, but they were the first to call me.")with multiple colleges along interest from other division i programs...but heading to wichita just felt like the right place for her...(sot, kenzie: "they really cared.") the pandemic impacted the recruiting experience, but it didn't halt her senior year... a year in which savannah played for a class 3 state championship...(sot, kenzie: "we've all grown up playing together.")(nat sound)kenzie's career at savannah is over... but her next chapter... playing at the d-to begin... (sot, kenzie: "to have the dream amazing.") that's a look at sports...




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Side's Lamyia Woodson signs with Youngstown State [Video]

South Side's Lamyia Woodson signs with Youngstown State

South Side senior standout basketball player Lamyia Woodson signed with Youngstown State to continue her basketball career on Monday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
CC's Caroline Lutz signs to play soccer at SIUE [Video]

CC's Caroline Lutz signs to play soccer at SIUE

Lutz led the Knights to a Class A state championship as a senior.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Garrett's Logan Smith signs with Jacksonville State [Video]

Garrett's Logan Smith signs with Jacksonville State

Garrett standout senior volleyball player Logan Smith signed with Jacksonville State to continue her athletic career on Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished