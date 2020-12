First responders describe rescue efforts at collapsed power plant

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:51s - Published 2 minutes ago

Rescue teams were able to free three of the workers that day, and two others remain unaccounted for on Friday night.

Once in a lifetime.

That's oneof the most fantasticrescuesI've beenon."NEW AT 11 -- THE FIRSTHANDACCOUNTS OF RESCUERS -- WHOPULLED A MAN OUT OF THE RUBBLEAFTER A PARTIAL BUILDINGCOLLAPSE WEDNESDAY MORNING INADAMS COUNTY.

AS WE SPEAK --TWO MEN ARE STILL UNACCOUNTEDFOR.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JAKE RYLEJOINS US LIVE -- TO SHOW USWHAT THOSE SEARCH CREWS WEREUP AGAINST AND THE LATEST ONTHE RECOVERY EFFORTS TONIGHT.THE ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFFTELLING US NO UPDATE TONIGHTSO FAR..

MEANS THE TWO MISSINGMEN ARE STILL UNACCOUNTED FOR.THIS WAS AN OPERATION IN WHICHFIVE TOTAL PEOPLE WERE TRAPPEDINSIDE OF THE COLLAPSEDBUILDING..AND WE'RE GETTING ABETTER SENSE OF WHAT CREWS HADTO SIFT THROUGH INSIDE ONWEDNESDAY TO SAVE LIVES.TOM GRAU..

DEPUTY COMMISSIONEROF HAMILTON COUNTY'S URBANSEARCHAND RESCUE TEAM..

SAYSITTOOK A ONCE IN A LIFETIMERESCUE..

TO SAVE ONE MAN'SLIFE."Pinned under a lot ofmaterial in a really bad spot.When the guys had to go down,they had to go up through,down and around to get to him.He was pinned in a small area."GETTING TO THE VOID WHERE THEMAN WAS TRAPPED..

REQUIRED ANINTRICATE SYSTEM TO KEEPSEARCH CREWSSAFE., "We had to take searchropes.

When we made tunnelsthrough the debris, they hadto take search ropes to markour spaces."STRUCTURALENGINEERS MADE SURE THE AREAWAS SAFE..AND THEN IT WAS TIMEFOR ED THOMAS..

DEPUTYCOMMISSIONER OF THE USARTEAM..

TO GET TOWORK., "The voids were very tight.Very small.

A lot of tangledsheet metal.

A lot otangledI-beams and beams."THOMAS SAYSON WEDNESDAY..

THEY WERE ABLETO FIND ONE OF THE MEN..

STILLCONSCIOUS.., "When the doctor was calledto come in and give a checkupon him.

I had to crawl out, sohe could crawl in.

That's howtight of a space it was."IN ASEA OF MANGLED STEEL ANDUNCERTAINTY..THE CONVERSATIONBETWEEN THE TRAPPED MAN..

ANDTHE CREWS SHIFTED TO SOMETHINGHE WAS GRATEFULFOR., "We were talking about hischildren.

Christmas.

As wewere working to keep himoccupiedTHE CREW THEN TOOKBETWEEN 6 TO 8 AIRBAGS..

ANMETHODICALLY LIFTED STEELBEAMS OFF OF THE WORKER..FREEING HIM..

BEFORE HE WASTAKEN VIA HELICOPTER..

TO UCMEDICALCENTER., "I was impressed we wereable to pull it off."WHILE THAT MAN ISRECOVERING..

TWO MEN STILUNACCOUNTED FOR HERE INSIDETHE PARTIALLY COLLAPSEDBUILDING.WE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED WHEN WE KNOW MORE..AND WHEN THEY'RE FOUND..

WE'LLLET YOU KNOW ON WCPO.COM.INMANCHESTER, JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NE