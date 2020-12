Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 minute ago Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on claims of fraud. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend