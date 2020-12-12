Doctor reacts to Pfizer vaccine news
The Food and Drug Administration gave its approval Friday evening for the drug company Pfizer's vaccine to fight COVID -19.
Pres. Trump Reportedly Pressuring FDA To Approve Pfizer VaccineEmergency approval of the vaccine appears to be imminent. Nonetheless, Pres. Trump is threatening the head of the FDA that he must act now or lose his job.
TGH prepares for Pfizer vaccine dosesTGH prepares for Pfizer vaccine doses
Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan Talks COVID Vaccine, Trump's Election Fraud ClaimsWBZ-TV's David Wade talked to Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan about the rollout of the Pfizer COVID vaccine rollout and President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.